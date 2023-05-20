> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Supercars 2023 Tasmania SuperSprint Saturday

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 20th May, 2023 - 6:24pm

Will Brown has taken out the first race of the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmanian SuperSprint from Andre Heimgartner and Shane van Gisbergen.

The Erebus Chevrolet Camaro driver started from pole after his team-mate, Brodie Kostecki, had topped both practice sessions but was caught up in a Lap 2 incident.

Round 4 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship continues at Symmons Plains tomorrow, with qualifying starting at 0950 Tasmania time/AEDT.

INS23758
INS15234
INS23924
INS23044
INS12449
INS23794
INS25365
INS22818
INS13355
INS14551
INS13885
INS12903
INS13266
INS12455
INS13117
INS12934
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-149
INS24339
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-001
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-171

