PHOTOS: Supercars 2023 Tasmania SuperSprint Saturday

Will Brown has taken out the first race of the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmanian SuperSprint from Andre Heimgartner and Shane van Gisbergen.

The Erebus Chevrolet Camaro driver started from pole after his team-mate, Brodie Kostecki, had topped both practice sessions but was caught up in a Lap 2 incident.

Round 4 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship continues at Symmons Plains tomorrow, with qualifying starting at 0950 Tasmania time/AEDT.