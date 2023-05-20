Officials clear Le Brocq over yellow flag incident

Jack Le Brocq will keep his front row after being cleared of wrongdoing in a yellow flag incident in Qualifying for Race 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Symmons Plains.

Shane van Gisbergen had raised the question of whether or not some of his rivals had set their fastest laps in the final minutes of the session with a yellow flag out.

A Motorsport Australia spokesperson has advised that Le Brocq, as well as his Truck Assist Racing team-mate Cameron Hill and Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries Camaro) will face no further action.

Van Gisbergen’s Triple Eight Race Engineering had requested the investigation after broadcast footage showed the aforementioned three drivers approaching Brambles Hairpin with Cameron Waters in the run-off area and a yellow flag at the preceding marshal post.

