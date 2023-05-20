Officials clear Le Brocq over yellow flag incident

Jack Le Brocq will keep his front row after being cleared of wrongdoing in a yellow flag incident in Qualifying for Race 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Symmons Plains.

Shane van Gisbergen had raised the question of whether or not some of his rivals had set their fastest laps in the final minutes of the session with a yellow flag out.

A Motorsport Australia spokesperson has advised that Le Brocq, as well as his Truck Assist Racing team-mate Cameron Hill and Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries Camaro) will face no further action.

Le Brocq therefore remains second on the grid, Heimgartner fifth, and Hill seventh.

Van Gisbergen’s Triple Eight Race Engineering had requested the investigation after broadcast footage showed the aforementioned three drivers approaching Brambles Hairpin with Cameron Waters in the run-off area and a yellow flag at the preceding marshal post.

It would appear that they were already past that flag point before the yellow was unfurled, whereas van Gisbergen was a little further back on the road.

The three-time champion explained post-session that he bailed out of his lap due to the flag, and would be shuffled back to ninth all-told having failed to improve on his first-run effort.

Erebus Motorsport’s Will Brown is on pole position for Race 10, which is set to start this afternoon at 15:50 local time/AEST.

Will Davison did not escape punishment when he was investigated during the session, hit with a four-position grid penalty which drops the #17 Dick Johnson Racing entry to 20th on the grid after being found to have impeded Triple Eight’s Broc Feeney.