VIDEO: Gen3 gearshift mount fix

A recurring failure of gear tower mounts impacted several Supercars competitors at the previous round at Wanneroo, Perth, including Truck Assist’s Cam Hill, Nulon Racing’s Tim Slade and Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen.

In this clip, Brad Jones explains the changes made for this weekend’s round at Symmons Plains, Tasmania, among other changes have been made to both the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.