Reynolds relishing surprise of Gen3

Penrite Racing’s David Reynolds is enjoying the element of surprise with Gen3 has sprung on the Repco Supercars Championship field.

As had been expected, a virtually entirely new specification of race car has shaken up the pecking order in 2023 and while established powerhouse Triple Eight Race Engineering has been a regular presence up front, its performance has also swung wildly at times.

Grove Racing has been one of the outfits to take a step forward relative to 2022, with Reynolds sixth in the drivers’ championship – two spots up on where he finished 2022 – and team-mate Matt Payne best of the rookies in 12th, while the squad holds third in the teams’ standings after three events.

Those events have unfolded at three vastly different circuits – Newcastle, Albert Park, and Wanneroo – and this weekend’s venue of Symmons Plains is something new again.

Asked what he expected from Gen3 at the Tasmanian venue, Reynolds told Speedcafe, “Honestly, you never really know and that’s the beauty of having a new car.

“You don’t really know what’s going to unfold until you get there. You can practice and qualify, but racing’s a different thing.

“I love the element of surprise. It’s the best part about sport.”

The Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint is also the first two-day race event, with respect to when the Supercars Championship field is on-track, of the Gen3 era.

The 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner is not especially fazed by that challenge, instead highlighting the belief which has spread within the field about bagging a pole position, as he did ahead of Race 2 of the season in Newcastle.

“It makes it a little difficult but the cars these days are pretty simple-ish in a way,” replied Reynolds.

“But, every change you make seems to have a massive influence, so you can lose yourself pretty quickly or gain lots of spots pretty quickly.

“It’s the same old story but the good thing about these cars is, the majority of people you talk to believe they have a chance of pole or having a fast car.

“In years gone by, that hasn’t happened; there’s only been one or two teams, one or two cars that have been fast enough.”

Support categories are on-track today, with the Supercars Championship field rolling out for opening practice tomorrow from 09:00 local time/AEST.