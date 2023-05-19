Pirelli trucks only suffer ‘minor issues’ despite Imola flooding

The fleet of Pirelli trucks that were deluged with floodwater at Imola have only encountered minor issues, Speedcafe has learned.

F1 and the FIA were forced to cancel this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix following discussions with the local authorities after the region was hit with deadly flooding.

It is now reported the death toll has risen to nine, whilst more than 10,000 people have been forced to flee their homes to avoid the ongoing crisis.

One of the most captivating images from the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari was the sight of the F2 and F3 support paddock underwater after the nearby Santerno River burst its banks.

At the heart of that paddock were five of Pirelli’s tyre-supplying trucks completely surrounded by the grimy water.

In line with other key F1 staff, Pirelli personnel were allowed to return to the paddock on Thursday to assess the potential damage caused, and the viability of progressing on to next weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

A Pirelli representative has confirmed to Speedcafe that no major issues were encountered, allowing the team members to start the dismantling process in order to prepare the equipment for the 500-kilometre journey to Monaco.

The trucks have only suffered very minor problems, with arguably the biggest headache being the clean-up required.

A full Monaco GP programme, including F2 and F3, is expected to get underway next Friday, with first practice for F1 at 13.30 local time (22.30 AEST).