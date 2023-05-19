Mostert and Optus share online safety tips with students

Supercars driver Chaz Mostert has partnered with Optus to share the important message of online safety in a school visit in the lead up to this weekend’s Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

Ahead of the fourth round of the Repco Supercars Championship, Mostert and the Walkinshaw Andretti United team dropped by Invermay Primary School to talk with students about the Optus Digital Thumbprint, a programme designed to raise awareness of cyber safety.

It is an initiative that supports digital safety and wellbeing through educational workshops, guides and resources curated for young people and families.

“The Optus Digital Thumbprint is about teaching kids what’s right and wrong online, so it’s pretty cool to be involved and play my little part with this initiative,” Mostert said.

“It’s really important to help the next generation of kids understand what is appropriate behaviour online and it is awesome to see Optus taking the initiative and spending time in that area to make a difference.

“It was pretty exciting to visit the school to showcase the Supercar and the transporter to young students from very early grades up to grade five and six and show we what do as a sport.”

Mostert’s support of the Optus Digital Thumbprint programme builds on his staunch advocacy for online safety in the digital space through his #NoSocialHate campaign on social media.

“Online safety is a space that needs a lot more attention, a lot more work and I’m proud to talk about that through the #NoSocialHate movement,” he added.

“The movement started from seeing some of my race colleagues copping a bit too much negative attention online and it was about making a statement of what we’re trying to achieve.

“We’re working extremely hard to ensure the word is still getting out about it, it is growing in momentum and it is fantastic to see people getting behind it.”

Mostert will first hit the track at Symmons Plains Raceway in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang for practice tomorrow morning from 09:00 local time/AEST.