Imola offer F1 fans choice following GP cancellation

The organisers of the cancelled Emilia Romagna Grand Prix have offered F1 fans a choice by way of compensation.

A decision was taken on Wednesday to call off the event due to deadly floods in the region that have stretched the resources of the emergency services.

It was determined that going ahead with the race weekend would compromise the safety of all concerned, and would not be in the interests of the local communities who have lost family and friends and are battling to save their homes and businesses.

For the tens of thousands of fans who were due to descend on the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola officials have moved quickly to provide two options of remuneration.

A statement from the circuit read: “All buyers who have purchased tickets through the sales network and the ticketone.it purchasing platform are informed there is the opportunity to convert the tickets purchased with tickets for the 2024 event, or alternatively, with financial reimbursement.”

Fans have been warned, however, recompense via either choice may take time to process due to the current circumstances.

The statement added: “Given the ongoing emergency in the region, the methods and timing of the refund will be announced with a subsequent communication that will be sent by e-mail in the next few days by ACI Sport, a company of the Automobile Club of Italy, through the official ticket office provider, ticketone.it.”

After 36 hours of being kept away from the circuit on safety grounds, select personnel were finally allowed to return to the track on Thursday to start the de-rigging process ahead of next weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 fully anticipates the programme of events, including F2 and F3 despite the support paddock being underwater over the past two days, will go ahead as planned.