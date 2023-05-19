IMAGES: Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint set-up

Round 4 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship takes place this weekend at Symmons Plains, Tasmania.

The 2.411 circuit, only a short drive south of Launceston, is a quick, short 50-odd second lap in a Supercar that takes in the powder keg that is the Brambles Hairpin, leading on to a lengthy curve that is effectively the back straight. An aero sensitive circuit, its pit straight is named after Tasmania’s own John Bowe.

Ererbus Motorsport’s Brodie Kostecki leads the Supercars standings heading into the Tasmania event, ahead of Walkinshaw Anderetti United’s Chaz Mosert and Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Shane van Gisbergen – the latter confirmed for his first drive in a NASCAR for later in 2023.

Changes have been made to the Ford Mustang, with multiple engine maps being trialled, while both the Camaro and Mustang have some ‘optional’ changes for this weekend before they’re made mandatory for Round 5 in Darwin next month.

Supporting categories this weekend include the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia as well as the Australian Formula Ford Series, Aussie Racing Cars – with a new aero package not run before in Tasmania – as well as Tassie Tin-tops.

The first Supercars practice session is at 0900 local time/AEST Saturday May 20.

