Heinrich on pole for first Aussie Racing Cars clash

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series points leader Joel Heinrich will start the first of four races at Round 3 in Symmons Plains from pole position.

Heinrich comes off a clean sweep at the opening round at Newcastle and took the most points from round two at Queensland Raceway where he had one race win.

The pocket rockets are a support category to the NED Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint this weekend where Heinrich was the fastest in qualifying with a time of 60.6824s in his Mustang-bodied racer.

The category is using a new aerodynamic kit this year, and for the first time at the Tasmanian circuit. Besides being under the 2021 lap record, he was two tenths of a second faster than 2021 series champion Josh Anderson and a further tenth up on third placed Reece Chapman (both also in Mustangs) who was a QR race winner.

Fourth quickest was Kent Quinn (Mustang) the first of the Master Class and he was fractionally up on the best of the Rookies in Rylan Gray (Camaro). Gray was also a race winner at the last round, where he won the final race of the weekend by over five seconds.

Next was Ryder Quinn (Euro GT), son of Kent, ahead of category stalwart Craig Thompson (Mustang) in his best qualifier of the season, Matt Gooding and Cody McKay in Camaros. James Ward (Mustang) continued his comeback to the category at the last outing, to be eleventh ahead of Grant Thompson and Jeff Watters in their Mustangs.

Earlier in practice, Heinrich set the tone by topping the times ahead of Anderson, Kent Quinn, Gray, Ryder Quinn, Chapman, Thompson, and last round race winner Brandon Madden (Camaro). Then followed Sheridan Phillips (Camaro), Watters, Anthony Di Mauro (Camaro), McKay, Ward and Gooding.

Race 1 takes place at 10:20 local time/AEST tomorrow, Saturday May 20.