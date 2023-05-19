F1 donates to Imola flood relief

Formula 1 has joined Ferrari in offering financial support to the community impacted by the flood around Imola in Italy’s northeast.

This weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was cancelled as severe weather hit the area surrounding the Imola circuit.

It has left many communities devastated with floor water still present in many towns and roads inaccessible.

Speedcafe has seen first-hand the impact of the flood in Imola, Faenza, and surrounding towns.

In response, Ferrari announced it would donate more than $1.6 million to help the fundraising effort to support those impacted by the floods.

Formula 1 has matched that sum, donating €1 million to the Emilia-Romagna Region’s Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection to support the communities affected by the flooding in the region.

Furthermore, it has worked to donate food and water from the Paddock Club, circuit, team and F1 hospitality to those affected.

“I was born and grew up in the marvellous lands of Emilia Romagna, a place that is living through some of the saddest moments in its history,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali,

“The situation facing the communities in the region is terrible, but I know that the resilience and passion of the people in the region, like so many across Italy, will prevail through this crisis.

“We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground.

“My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula 1 community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work.”