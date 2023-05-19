> News > IndyCar

Ericsson fastest as Ganassi tops second Indy 500 practice

By Damion Smy

Friday 19th May, 2023 - 9:36am

Marcus Ericsson was fastest on the second day of practice for this year’s Indianapolis 500 with Scott Dixon a repeat second.

It was the second Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) one-two in as many days, with Takuma Sato topping the timesheet in a belated first practice where Dixon also finished second-fastest.

Day 2 saw last year’s Indy 500 winner Ericsson post a 229.607mph lap, besting Sato’s 229.439mph from Wednesday, while Dixon improved marginally on his second day of running with a 229.186mph against his Wednesday best of 229.174mph.

“It was a really good day for the whole Chip Ganassi team,” said Ericsson.

“Obviously yesterday we worked a lot on the race cars, worked straight away, and then today we sort of built on that, I felt, we did some changes overnight that helped me and my feeling in the car.

“I felt really happy with my race car, and then we just did some stuff for tomorrow, some preparation for tomorrow but one run in and managed to be P1 on the no-tow as well so, very positively day and hats off to the Ganassi team – the organisation has done a tremendous job again this year with preparing four really good cars.”

While CGR had all four cars in the top seven on Day 1, Thursday saw them spread across the top nine, with Sato in seventh (227.818mph) and Alex Palou ninth (227.718mph).

Simon Pagenaud was third fastest at 228.681mph for Meyer Shank Racing, making it a Honda one-two-three on the Frenchman’s 39th birthday.

Australia’s Will Power was the highest ranked Chevrolet, his 228.577mph fourth fastest on Thursday after finishing 12th on the opening day (226.866mph).

In the reverse of Wednesday’s Team Penske order, Josef Newgarden was 20th (226.013mph) while Scott McLaughlin, who was fifth fastest on Day 1, was 25th with a 225.905mph best in what the New Zealander described as a ‘solid’ run.

Behind Power in fourth was Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta (228.240mph) and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly (228.215mph), before Sato and the Arrow McLaren of Pato O’Ward (227.734mph) in eighth ahead of Palou.

Alexander Rossi (227.713) was tenth fastest for Arrow McLaren, whose quartet of cars are running unique liveries to commemorate the 60th anniversary of McLaren. Rossi posted the most laps, 164, on Thursday, adding to his tally of 142 on Wednesday to lead the cumulative lap-count at 306.

Practice continues tomorrow (Friday Indianapolis time) for Fast Friday, with qualifying for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 beginning on Saturday local time.

Rank Driver Car No. Best Time In Lap Best Speed Total Laps Difference Gap
1 Marcus Ericsson 8 00:39.1974 20 229.607 87 –.—- –.—-
2 Scott Dixon 9 00:39.2694 76 229.186 84 0.0720 0.0720
3 Simon Pagenaud 60 00:39.3562 66 228.681 104 0.1588 0.0868
4 Will Power 12 00:39.3740 71 228.577 85 0.1766 0.0178
5 Colton Herta 26 00:39.4321 80 228.240 103 0.2347 0.0581
6 Conor Daly 20 00:39.4365 31 228.215 105 0.2391 0.0044
7 Takuma Sato 11 00:39.5052 66 227.818 98 0.3078 0.0687
8 Pato O’Ward 5 00:39.5198 16 227.734 92 0.3224 0.0146
9 Alex Palou 10 00:39.5225 3 227.718 83 0.3251 0.0027
10 Alexander Rossi 7 00:39.5234 4 227.713 164 0.3260 0.0009
11 Santino Ferrucci 14 00:39.5561 48 227.525 57 0.3587 0.0327
12 Graham Rahal 15 00:39.6523 78 226.973 82 0.4549 0.0962
13 Tony Kanaan 66 00:39.6790 5 226.820 47 0.4816 0.0267
14 Kyle Kirkwood 27 00:39.7015 37 226.692 94 0.5041 0.0225
15 Agustin Canapino 78 00:39.7091 71 226.648 84 0.5117 0.0076
16 Felix Rosenqvist 6 00:39.7189 18 226.592 153 0.5215 0.0098
17 Marco Andretti 98 00:39.7239 57 226.564 74 0.5265 0.0050
18 Helio Castroneves 06 00:39.7357 99 226.497 120 0.5383 0.0118
19 Sting Ray Robb 51 00:39.7512 45 226.408 102 0.5538 0.0155
20 Josef Newgarden 2 00:39.8207 61 226.013 90 0.6233 0.0695
21 Jack Harvey 30 00:39.8281 55 225.971 86 0.6307 0.0074
22 Ryan Hunter-Reay 23 00:39.8317 23 225.951 54 0.6343 0.0036
23 David Malukas 18 00:39.8340 107 225.938 164 0.6366 0.0023
24 Scott McLaughlin 3 00:39.8398 84 225.905 105 0.6424 0.0058
25 Romain Grosjean 28 00:39.8433 55 225.885 123 0.6459 0.0035
26 Benjamin Pedersen 55 00:39.9234 60 225.432 63 0.7260 0.0801
27 Christian Lundgaard 45 00:39.9698 83 225.170 89 0.7724 0.0464
28 RC Enerson 50 00:39.9801 63 225.112 68 0.7827 0.0103
29 Devlin DeFrancesco 29 00:39.9913 14 225.049 52 0.7939 0.0112
30 Rinus VeeKay 21 00:39.9950 81 225.028 128 0.7976 0.0037
31 Ed Carpenter 33 00:40.0167 13 224.906 112 0.8193 0.0217
32 Callum Ilott 77 00:40.0486 4 224.727 71 0.8512 0.0319
33 Stefan Wilson 24 00:40.0582 25 224.673 53 0.8608 0.0096
34 Katherine Legge 44 00:40.1905 46 223.934 83 0.9931 0.1323
