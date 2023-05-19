Doubts over Finke Desert Race continue

Doubts over the Cars division of the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race continue, with organisers issuing a new update on safety measures.

Motorsport Australia had advised yesterday that it intended to issue a permit for the event, “subject to specific safety measures being implemented”.

Race organisers have now issued a further statement, advising that it is “working with Motorsport Australia to investigate whether all required measures can be implemented before the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race is due to begin on June 9.”

See below for full statement

The developments follow the resumption of a coronial inquest into the death of a spectator in 2021.

The coroner was told that there had been a failure to act on safety recommendations and risks highlighted by multiple reports before Nigel Harris was fatally struck by a truck which was competing in the event.

The Bikes race will go ahead, given it is sanctioned by Motorcycling Australia.

Findings from the coronial inquest are yet to be released.

Statement: Update on status of the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race

Motorsport Australia confirmed on Thursday May 18 2023 that it intends to issue a permit for the Auto (car) section of the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race, subject to specific safety measures being implemented. The decision is also subject to the final approval of the Motorsport Australia Board.

The Finke Desert Race Committee takes seriously the safety of spectators and competitors and are working with Motorsport Australia to investigate whether all required measures can be implemented before the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race is due to begin on June 9.

An update on the status of the car race at the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race will be made in due course following the outcome of these investigations.

The Finke Desert Race Committee once again thanks all competitors, crews, sponsors, contractors and the Alice Springs community for their continued patience.

No further comments will be made at this time.