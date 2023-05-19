Bloxsom fastest in Porsche Sprint practice

McElrea Racing’s Lachlan Bloxsom has been fastest overall after two practice sessions for the second round of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia at Symmons Plains, Tasmania.

Second quickest was Ronan Murphy in the #77 Sonic Motor Racing Services entry. The son of four-times Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy was only 0.2s away from Bloxsom after he headed the time sheets at the end of Practice 1.

Fellow Kiwi Zac Stichbury was third overall for Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM), with 17-year-old karting star Oscar Targett fourth in his Sprint Challenge debut for the Grove Racing Junior team with support from EBM.

The pole sitter from the first round at Phillip Island, Sonic Racing’s Marcus Flack, was fifth in front of TekworkX’s Aron Shields, who was a race winner at the previous outing and sits second in the points.

Shields finished ahead of Marco Giltrap (EBM) who leads the points after two race victories at the opening round.

McElrea’s Tom McLennan was eighth ahead of the first of Morris Pro-Am drivers in Sam Shahin, who was second in practice session one and 0.61s off the overall fastest time. He placed ahead of Pro driver Harrison Goodman and Brett Boulton who was second of the Pro-Ams.

Richard Cowen sits third in Pro-Am from Ross McGregor, Matt Slavin and Andrew Goldie. In Class B Brad Carr showed the way to Phil Morriss.

Twenty-three took part in the two sessions in the leadup to qualifying for round two which is scheduled to take place at 14:50 local time/AEST.