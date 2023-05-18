What to watch on Stan Sport
Thursday 18th May, 2023 - 5:00pm
Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend with the IndyCar field set to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.
Qualifying for the 107th running of the race will take place this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
It follows the curtain raiser for the Indianapolis 500, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou claiming a dominant victory in the IndyCar GP over Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi.
The result saw both Palou and O'Ward overtake last year's Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericcson in the points standings, with the Swede third heading into IndyCar's premier event.
The result saw both Palou and O’Ward overtake last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericcson in the points standings, with the Swede third heading into IndyCar’s premier event.
Former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean surpassed Scott McLaughlin for fourth in the standings, after the Kiwi ran out of fuel during the IndyCar GP.
Despite this, McLauhglin remains ahead of Team Penske team-mate Josef Newgarden in sixth, with six-time IndyCar title winner Scott Dixon in seventh, with 2022 title winner Will Power dropping to eighth in the standings.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Christian Lundgaard and Long Beach race winner Kyle Kirkwood round out the top 10.
As well as IndyCar, Stan Sport will also broadcast Round 7 of the FIM Motocross World Championship in France.
Stan Sport will bring showcase key sessions live and ad-free throughout the weekend.
IndyCar at Indianapolis
|Saturday, May 20
|22:30 AEST
|Practice
|Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST
|Sunday, May 21
|01:00 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 01:00 AEST
|04:30 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 04:30 AEST
|06:30 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 06:30 AEST
|Monday, May 22
|01:30 AEST
|Top 12 Practice
|Live on Stan Sport from 01:30 AEST
|02:30 AEST
|Last Chance Practice
|Live on Stan Sport from 02:30 AEST
|04:00 AEST
|Top 12 Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 04:00 AEST
|06:00 AEST
|Final 6 Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 06:00 AEST
MXGP in France
|Sunday, May 21
|21:00 AEST
|Race Day Part 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 21:00 AEST
|Monday, May 22
|00:00 AEST
|Race Day Part 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 00:00 AEST
