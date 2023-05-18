What to watch on Stan Sport

> News > IndyCar

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 18th May, 2023 - 5:00pm

Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend with the IndyCar field set to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.

Qualifying for the 107th running of the race will take place this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It follows the curtain raiser for the Indianapolis 500, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou claiming a dominant victory in the IndyCar GP over Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi.

The result saw both Palou and O’Ward overtake last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericcson in the points standings, with the Swede third heading into IndyCar’s premier event.

Former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean surpassed Scott McLaughlin for fourth in the standings, after the Kiwi ran out of fuel during the IndyCar GP.

Despite this, McLauhglin remains ahead of Team Penske team-mate Josef Newgarden in sixth, with six-time IndyCar title winner Scott Dixon in seventh, with 2022 title winner Will Power dropping to eighth in the standings.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Christian Lundgaard and Long Beach race winner Kyle Kirkwood round out the top 10.

As well as IndyCar, Stan Sport will also broadcast Round 7 of the FIM Motocross World Championship in France.

Stan Sport will bring showcase key sessions live and ad-free throughout the weekend.

 

IndyCar at Indianapolis 

Saturday, May 20    
22:30  AEST Practice Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST
Sunday, May 21
01:00 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 01:00 AEST
04:30 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 04:30 AEST
06:30 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 06:30 AEST

 
Monday, May 22
01:30 AEST Top 12 Practice Live on Stan Sport from 01:30 AEST
02:30 AEST Last Chance Practice  Live on Stan Sport from 02:30 AEST
04:00 AEST Top 12 Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 04:00 AEST
06:00 AEST Final 6 Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 06:00 AEST

 

MXGP in France

Sunday, May 21    
21:00 AEST Race Day Part 1 Live on Stan Sport from 21:00 AEST
Monday, May 22     
00:00 AEST Race Day Part 2 Live on Stan Sport from 00:00 AEST
