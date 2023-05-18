> News > IndyCar

Results: Sato, Ganassi on top in Indy practice

Damion Smy

By Damion Smy, John Goolsby

Thursday 18th May, 2023 - 9:29am

Takuma Sato

Takuma Sato has recorded the fastest lap on the opening day of practice for the 107th Running of the Indy 500 to lead a Chip Ganassi Racing one-two, all four of the team’s entries in the top seven.

The prior day’s scheduled running (May 16) was cancelled due to poor weather, making what was officially Day 2 of practice the first time the 34-car field made onto the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With a day of practice lost and the threat of rain Friday, most teams opted to run race set ups.

“We learned a lot today, and it was good to see the Ganassi guys at the top,” Sato said. “The handling is not what I want … there is a sign to what direction we want to go in,” he added.

“It’s only the first day, and the tow made the speeds.”

Sato’s team-mate Scott Dixon laid down an early benchmark of 229.174mph on only his fourth lap, which remained the top of the totem for the majority of the marathon six-hour session.

Sato then recorded a 229.439mph lap to replace Dixon at the top of the timesheet, with AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci the next best – and fastest Chevrolet entry – with a 228.977mph lap.

Ferrucci’s lap interrupted a potential Chip Ganassi Racing trifecta, with Alex Palou’s 228.720mph fourth fastest, while last year’s Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson was seventh (227.701) to see all four of Ganassi cars in the top seven.

Scott McLaughlin completed 136 laps, more than anyone in the top ten, and was the fastest Team Penkse driver in fifth (228.473mph), ahead of Colton Herta (228.057mph), Ericsson and Ryan Hunter-Reay (227.619).

Josef Newgarden in ninth was the second-fastest Penske (227.463mph), with Marco Andretti rounding out the top ten with 226.982mph.

2022 IndyCar Series winner Will Power was 12th in the Team Penske #12 with a 226.866mph effort.

Except for a kiss of the wall by Graham Rahal’s Honda, the five cautions during the session were for track inspections.

Earlier, R.C. Enerson took to the track to undertake his rookie orientation, turning ten laps in the 205-210mph range and fifteen laps at 210-215mph.

The requisite fifteen laps over 215mph were cut short when a yellow flag was called for track inspection with ten minutes remaining in the final phase, with Enerson completing his orientation later in the day.

Rank Driver Car No. Best Time In Lap Best Speed Total Laps Difference Gap
1 Takuma Sato 11 00:39.2261 78 229.439 92 –.—- –.—-
2 Scott Dixon 9 00:39.2714 4 229.174 93 0.0453 0.0453
3 Santino Ferrucci 14 00:39.3053 75 228.977 79 0.0792 0.0339
4 Alex Palou 10 00:39.3494 56 228.720 108 0.1233 0.0441
5 Scott McLaughlin 3 00:39.3919 134 228.473 136 0.1658 0.0425
6 Colton Herta 26 00:39.4639 84 228.057 115 0.2378 0.0720
7 Marcus Ericsson 8 00:39.5256 65 227.701 110 0.2995 0.0617
8 Ryan Hunter-Reay 23 00:39.5397 56 227.619 81 0.3136 0.0141
9 Josef Newgarden 2 00:39.5668 94 227.463 111 0.3407 0.0271
10 Marco Andretti 98 00:39.6507 26 226.982 74 0.4246 0.0839
11 Jack Harvey 30 00:39.6659 65 226.895 78 0.4398 0.0152
12 Will Power 12 00:39.6710 31 226.866 118 0.4449 0.0051
13 Graham Rahal 15 00:39.6973 65 226.716 79 0.4712 0.0263
14 Conor Daly 20 00:39.7333 104 226.510 123 0.5072 0.0360
15 Stefan Wilson 24 00:39.7728 89 226.285 109 0.5467 0.0395
16 David Malukas 18 00:39.7982 86 226.141 110 0.5721 0.0254
17 Simon Pagenaud 60 00:39.7988 78 226.137 107 0.5727 0.0006
18 Rinus VeeKay 21 00:39.8524 145 225.833 151 0.6263 0.0536
19 Alexander Rossi 7 00:39.8929 88 225.604 142 0.6668 0.0405
20 Pato O’Ward 5 00:39.9100 117 225.507 122 0.6839 0.0171
21 Benjamin Pedersen 55 00:39.9149 82 225.480 114 0.6888 0.0049
22 Agustin Canapino 78 00:39.9242 48 225.427 97 0.6981 0.0093
23 Tony Kanaan 66 00:39.9528 44 225.266 81 0.7267 0.0286
24 Helio Castroneves 06 00:39.9727 66 225.154 84 0.7466 0.0199
25 Kyle Kirkwood 27 00:40.0199 21 224.888 108 0.7938 0.0472
26 Sting Ray Robb 51 00:40.0340 69 224.809 103 0.8079 0.0141
27 Felix Rosenqvist 6 00:40.0435 73 224.756 98 0.8174 0.0095
28 Ed Carpenter 33 00:40.0464 3 224.739 123 0.8203 0.0029
29 Devlin DeFrancesco 29 00:40.0778 88 224.563 110 0.8517 0.0314
30 Romain Grosjean 28 00:40.0802 82 224.550 105 0.8541 0.0024
32 Christian Lundgaard 45 00:40.1249 110 224.300 112 0.8988 0.0288
33 RC Enerson 50 00:40.1755 25 224.017 29 0.9494 0.0506
34 Callum Ilott 77 00:40.2849 66 223.409 80 1.0588 0.1094

 

