PHOTOS: 2023 Indy 500 first practice

The first practice session has been held for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, which takes place on May 28.

After a washed out Day 1, Wednesday was the first running of the 2023 contenders.

Two-time winner end ex-F1 driver Takuma Sato topped the timesheet for Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of team-mate Scott Dixon, while AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci was the fastest Chevrolet driver in third.

Scott McLaughlin was the next-best Chevrolet, driving his ‘Yellow Submarine’ to fifth place after 136 laps.

Practice continues this week before Fast Friday, with qualifying starting on Saturday May 20.

All images: Penske Entertainment