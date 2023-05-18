> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: 2023 Indy 500 first practice

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 18th May, 2023 - 6:15pm

The first practice session has been held for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, which takes place on May 28.

After a washed out Day 1, Wednesday was the first running of the 2023 contenders.

Two-time winner end ex-F1 driver Takuma Sato topped the timesheet for Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of team-mate Scott Dixon, while AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci was the fastest Chevrolet driver in third.

Scott McLaughlin was the next-best Chevrolet, driving his ‘Yellow Submarine’ to fifth place after 136 laps.

Read the full practice report here.

Practice continues this week before Fast Friday, with qualifying starting on Saturday May 20.

All images: Penske Entertainment

2023 Indianapolis 500 - Pace Car
2023 Indianapolis 500 - Pace Car
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m80046
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m80036
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m80021
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79982
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79979
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79977
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79989
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79882
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79858
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79842
Alexander Rossi - Indianapolis 500 Practice - By_ Matt Fraver_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79959
Mario Andretti - Indianapolis 500 Practice - By_ Dana Garrett_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79887
2023 Indianapolis 500 - Pace Car
2023 Indianapolis 500 - Pace Car
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m80051
Conor Daly - Indianapolis 500 Practice - By_ Matt Fraver_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79948
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79911
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79893
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79956
2023 Indianapolis 500 - Pace Car
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79855
Indianapolis 500 Practice - Wednesday_ May 17_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m79829

