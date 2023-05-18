No resolution to save 2023 Finke Desert Race Cars division
By Damion Smy
Thursday 18th May, 2023 - 12:04pm
The 2023 Finke Desert Race Cars division is still under threat of cancellation only weeks out from the event’s scheduled start.
An announcement due at 12:00 AEST today to update the event’s status has been issued, with no resolution on the event’s go-ahead reached.
The statement from the event organisers follows news yesterday that the Cars category of the event was yet to be issued a permit, with MA in talks with the Northern Territory Government to save the event.
A total of 139 competitors have entered the Car division, including 2021 and 2022 Cars winner Toby Price, and a high-profile entry from Ford Australia, together with Walkinshaw Performance, running the Ford Ranger Raptor that won its class at the 2022 SCORE Baja 1000.
Price and co-driver Jason Duncan won the 2022 Cars division for the second consecutive year in their Chev-powered Mitsubishi Triton Trophy Truck (Extreme 2WD class), posting a record aggregate time of 3:21.46.2s.
Ford Australia publicly confirmed its start in this year’s event in April, shipping the actual Ford Ranger Raptor that it used in last year’s Baja 1000 in Mexico.
Colorado-based Brad and Byam Lovell are on the entry list for the factory-backed Ford, with their hometown nominated as Campbellfield, Victoria – Ford Australia’s former HQ.
Like all competitors, Ford has sunk significant logistical and financial resources for its high publicised Finke outing, making the possibility of cancellation a significant blow to the company’s efforts to see the Ranger Raptor take home silverware in both Baja and Finke – two marquee off-road events.
Also on the 2023 Finke Cars entry list is ex-WRC and ARC competitor, Dale Moscatt, who is entered to co-drive for Glenn Brinkman. Among a brilliant rallying career, Moscatt was co-driver for Molly Taylor in her Dakar Rally debut (Moscatt’s second) in 2022.
Four-time Australian Rally Champion Simon Evans is also competing in the event with daughter Eden, the pair campaigning a Kincrome Racing Polaris in the 2023 Australia Off-road championship.
View the 2023 Finke Desert Race Cars Entry List here.
