MSR confirms Jayden Ojeda for Bathurst 1000

Truck Assist Racing has re-signed Jayden Ojeda as a co-driver for this year’s Supercars enduros.

The 23-year-old will make a third straight Repco Bathurst 1000 start with Matt Stone Racing, this time pairing up with Jack Le Brocq in Car #34.

“I’m stoked to be joining Matt Stone Racing for what will be my third year co-driving with the team,” said Ojeda.

“The team and I have made a strong connection over the past few years so I am looking forward to building on that this year.

“Awesome to be partnering up with Jack Le Brocq – both him and the team have started the year really strong with what looks to be fast cars.

“It will be great to work with Jack Bellotti again as our race engineer who was my race engineer for our Bathurst 6 Hour car.

“I’m confident that throughout the year the team will continue this momentum and come enduro season JLB and I will make a strong combination.”

Le Brocq is 10th in the drivers’ championship while Ojeda last month won the Bathurst 6 Hour, before being singled out by Roland Dane in a Speedcafe column as the best unsigned young prospect for the Supercars Championship.

The Sydneysider has since become a regular in GT World Challenge Australia, picking up a race win in recent days at Phillip Island.

In signing again for MSR, he also has continuity in terms of Race Engineer Jack Bellotti, with whom he worked in that victorious Bathurst 6 Hour campaign.

Team owner Matt Stone said, “We are pleased to welcome Jayden back as a Truck Assist Racing co-driver for a third year in a row.

“Jayden knows the team well and fits in seamlessly, which provides a lot of continuity.

“We have invested a lot of time in him over these years as an MSR driver and look forward to pairing him up with Jack Le Brocq for the enduro season in 2023.

“They are both driving very well and will be a strong combination at Sandown and Bathurst.”

Ojeda made his Supercars Championship debut in Garry Rogers Motorsport’s wildcard entry for the Great Race of 2020.

Since then, he has driven at MSR in Car #35, with Zane Goddard in 2021 and Todd Hazelwood last year.

Le Brocq remarked, “I’m really excited to have Jayden back in the MSR fold for 2023.

“He did a ripper job throughout 2022, so I believe we will be a very strong combo come enduro time.

“Jayden will be getting plenty of miles throughout the year in GT3 cars so he’ll be a really strong asset for the MSR team.”

The 2023 Supercars season includes the return of the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 on September 15-17, before the Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama on October 5-8.