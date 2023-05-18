Green light for 2023 Finke Desert Race

The 2023 Finke Desert Race will most likely go ahead and include the Cars division, after discussions between race organisers, the NT Government and Motorsport Australia resulted in confirming that it intends to issue the permit that will allow the event to go ahead as planned on June 9-12.

The granting of the permit will be subject to specific safety requirements being met, and approval of the Motorsport Australia Board, however the significant hurdle that has threatened the event’s running appears to have been somewhat jumped.

The Cars division was under threat of cancellation following an ongoing inquest into the death of a spectator during the 2021 event. This saw the granting of an insurance permit become potentially prohibitive, with the failure to issue a permit threatening to cancel the event.

The statement from the event organisers follows news yesterday that the Cars category of the event was yet to be issued a permit, with MA in talks with the Northern Territory Government to save the event.

A subsequent announcement due at 12:00 AEST today confirmed that no resolution had been reached, however less than 120 minutes later, confirmation that MA intends to issue the permit to enable the event’s running was issued.

The news is a significant step forward for the event, given high profile entries including a factory-entered Ford Ranger Raptor, while last year’s Cars division winner Toby Price will be able to chase a hat-trick of wins in his Mitsubishi Triton Trophy Truck.

The full statement reads as follows:

Following extensive discussions with the Finke Desert Race organisers, the NT Government, NT Police and other key stakeholders, Motorsport Australia can confirm it intends to issue a permit for this year’s event, subject to specific safety measures being implemented.

The decision is also subject to the final approval of the Motorsport Australia Board.



These measures will be outlined in the coming days and weeks as work continues in preparation for the 2023 race.



Motorsport Australia thanks competitors, officials, spectators and all those associated with the event for their ongoing co-operation and patience. We are particularly grateful for the assistance and support of the NT Government and NT Police and for their commitment to improved safety management to secure the long-term future of this iconic event.



Spectators will have a significant role to play in making sure the event runs smoothly in 2023 and for many years to come. Should the event proceed, there will be a zero-tolerance approach to any inappropriate spectator behaviour throughout the 2023 event, and organisers will have no option in stopping the race should spectators fail to follow the instructions of officials and event staff.