F1 drivers and teams fully behind Emilia Romagna GP cancellation

F1 drivers and teams have offered their full support to the swift and decisive action taken to cancel the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Just 20 hours after all F1 personnel were told to evacuate the paddock at Imola due to rising floodwaters stemming from the nearby Santerno River, a decision was taken that this weekend’s event cannot go ahead as planned.

F1 and the FIA have made it clear that the efforts of the emergency services are of paramount importance given they are already stretched to breaking point in their relief efforts.

Three people have already been killed and hundreds displaced from their homes due to the severe flooding.

Unsurprisingly, the teams and drivers have been united in offering their support to those affected and well wishes for the relief efforts. F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali has already described the events in his home town and region as “a tragedy”.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said: “On behalf of everyone working at Scuderia Ferrari, I would like to express our deepest sympathy to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

“Emilia-Romagna is our homeland and it’s heartbreaking to see what people are going through at the moment.”

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner added: “Our entire team’s thoughts are very much with the people affected by the flooding in the Emilia Romagna region. Many of our track personnel have already seen for themselves the impact it’s having on the people and the area.

“We are fully supportive of Formula 1 and the FIA’s decision to not proceed with this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

“We will continue to keep the local community in mind, their ongoing safety is paramount, and we express our thanks to the authorities and emergency services in the region for their tireless efforts at this challenging time.”

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton said: “Hoping everyone in Emilia Romagna is able to stay safe and look out for each other right now.

“Thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and the amazing emergency services working on the ground. I know we all understand that safety comes first. Can’t wait to see you all at the next race.”

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri wrote: “My thoughts are with those affected by the floods in the Emilia-Romagna region. Sorry to all the fans that we won’t be able to compete, I look forward to my first race at Imola in the future. Stay safe!”

Other messages included…

pic.twitter.com/7MlRcYkJq2 — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) May 17, 2023

Following the heavy rain that has been affecting northern Italy, we support the decision taken by @F1 to not proceed with the Grand Prix in Imola this weekend. Safety to all those involved and in the region is paramount and has to take priority. Our thoughts are with those… pic.twitter.com/UxynGWmBgS — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 17, 2023

I love racing, but the safety of everyone else is more important. Sorry to all the fans, we’ll be back Imola, stay safe 🇮🇹❤️ — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 17, 2023

Statement: 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Our thoughts are with all those affected in the greater Emilia Romagna region. Stay safe 🙏#ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/yr5y7tUQxw — Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM) May 17, 2023

Sorry for the fans that this weekend’s race has been cancelled but the safety of everyone involved always has to come first. Wishing all the best to everyone in the Emilia-Romagna region and surrounding areas that have been affected by these floods. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) May 17, 2023