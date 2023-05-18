> News > Formula 1

F1 drivers and teams fully behind Emilia Romagna GP cancellation

Ian Parkes

By Ian Parkes

Thursday 18th May, 2023 - 12:15am

< Back
Flooding in Imola and the surrounding region has led to the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna GP

Flooding in Imola and the surrounding region has led to the cancellation of the F1 Emilia Romagna GP

F1 drivers and teams have offered their full support to the swift and decisive action taken to cancel the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Just 20 hours after all F1 personnel were told to evacuate the paddock at Imola due to rising floodwaters stemming from the nearby Santerno River, a decision was taken that this weekend’s event cannot go ahead as planned.

F1 and the FIA have made it clear that the efforts of the emergency services are of paramount importance given they are already stretched to breaking point in their relief efforts.

Three people have already been killed and hundreds displaced from their homes due to the severe flooding.

Unsurprisingly, the teams and drivers have been united in offering their support to those affected and well wishes for the relief efforts. F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali has already described the events in his home town and region as “a tragedy”.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said: “On behalf of everyone working at Scuderia Ferrari, I would like to express our deepest sympathy to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

“Emilia-Romagna is our homeland and it’s heartbreaking to see what people are going through at the moment.”

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner added: “Our entire team’s thoughts are very much with the people affected by the flooding in the Emilia Romagna region. Many of our track personnel have already seen for themselves the impact it’s having on the people and the area.

“We are fully supportive of Formula 1 and the FIA’s decision to not proceed with this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

“We will continue to keep the local community in mind, their ongoing safety is paramount, and we express our thanks to the authorities and emergency services in the region for their tireless efforts at this challenging time.”

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton said: “Hoping everyone in Emilia Romagna is able to stay safe and look out for each other right now.

“Thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and the amazing emergency services working on the ground. I know we all understand that safety comes first. Can’t wait to see you all at the next race.”

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri wrote: “My thoughts are with those affected by the floods in the Emilia-Romagna region. Sorry to all the fans that we won’t be able to compete, I look forward to my first race at Imola in the future. Stay safe!”

Other messages included…

 

 

 

Sign up here to receive our daily newsletters and breaking news alerts, sent straight to your inbox.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]