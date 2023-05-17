Indy 500 practice washed out

Day 1 of Indianapolis 500 practice has been washed out.

Action was supposed to get underway at 09:00 local time but was delayed due to weather, with a subsequent attempt to get on-track called off.

By late in the afternoon, practice was cancelled altogether, with the field to reconvene at Indianapolis Motor Speedway tomorrow morning.

Under the revised schedule, track activity will start on Wednesday (local time) at 10:00 with five minutes of installation laps for all cars.

At 10:15, Abel Motorsports’ RC Enerson will undertake his Rookie Orientation Programme, which runs until 12:00.

From 12:00 until 18:00 (Thursday 02:00 to 08:00 AEST), the whole, 34-car field will be let loose for practice.

Enerson is yet to complete rookie orientation given he missed April’s Open Test as Abel Motorsports prepared its Chevrolet-powered #50 Dallara.

Rookie orientation is compulsory for all newcomers to the Indy 500, regardless of background or skill, and entails a series of laps at gradually increasing speeds.

In Phase 1, they must complete 10 laps at 205-210mph; in Phase 2, they must complete 15 laps at 210-215mph; and in Phase 3, the requirement is 15 at 215mph or more.

For drivers with Indy 500 experience but not having raced on an oval since the previous year’s Indy 500, a Refresher Test comprised of Phases 2 and 3 is compulsory.

Those drivers did so in the Open Test, although 2013 race winner Tony Kanaan and 2020 pole-sitter Marco Andretti had Phase 2 laps scrubbed off for exceeding 215mph.

After Days 2 and 3 of practice, the boost will be turned up for Fast Friday (May 19, local time), in readiness for two days of qualifying on the weekend.

With 34 cars in the field, bumping will return this year.

With 34 cars in the field, bumping will return this year.