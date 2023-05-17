Steiner forecasts the seemingly impossible for Haas as history beckons

Guenther Steiner has made a bold prediction ahead of the 150th grand prix for Haas this weekend – “it will happen” that the team will one day win a race in F1.

The landmark event at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola comes just over seven years after Haas made its debut at the start of the 2016 campaign, and following many predictions it would not survive to this point.

Yet Haas has confounded critics and doubters alike as it is now embedded as one of the 10 teams in F1.

Although a driver has yet to finish on the podium in the previous 149 grands prix, Haas did memorably score its maiden pole position at last year’s São Paulo Grand Prix when Kevin Magnussen took top spot on the grid at Interlagos.

Reflecting on Haas’ roots and how far the team has come, Steiner, who has been in charge from day one, said: “What stood out for me is when we got to the race track in Melbourne in 2016 because we had so many people saying we wouldn’t make it.

“We made it, we’re still here and that makes me proud for the whole team.

“We scored points in our first race, which hasn’t happened many times before in Formula 1 history as well.

“For me, it means a lot starting a team. It’s a dream for many to start a team and I could do it thanks to Gene Haas who allowed us to do this.

“We’re in a good position now, we just try to get stronger and stronger, and we will.”

This season Haas has made a reasonable start to the campaign, scoring points in three of the five races for an eight-point total and seventh place in the constructors’ standings.

Aiming to move on from last year’s eighth, Steiner’s future targets are obvious in the short term, and adventurous in the medium to long term.

“The present objective this year is to move up in the constructors’ championship from last year, getting better every year,” proclaimed Steiner. “It’s as simple as this.

“And at some stage, we want to be winning races. I don’t know how far away it is and I’m not going to say it’s this season or next season, but at some stage, it will happen with Haas.”