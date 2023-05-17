F1 boss laments ‘tragedy’ of home town Imola

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali has declared it a “tragedy” what has unfolded to his home town of Imola and the Emilia Romagna region where he has born and raised.

After liaising closely with the local authorities this past week since F1 started to pitch up in preparation for the grand prix at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, it has been decided that on safety grounds due to localised flooding, the event cannot go ahead.

Three people have been killed in recent weeks by the extreme weather in the area which has left emergency services stretched and many needing to flee their homes.

Domenicali was born in Imola, with many of his early motor-racing experiences stemming from visits to the track

In light of what has taken place recently, Domenicali said: “It is such a tragedy to see what has happened to Imola and Emilia Romagna, the town and region that I grew up in.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding and the families and communities affected.

“I want to express my gratitude and admiration for the incredible emergency services who are working tirelessly to help those who need help and alleviate the situation. They are heroes and the whole of Italy is proud of them.”

With regard to the cancellation of the grand prix, Domenicali added: “The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation.”

Echoing Domenicali’s comments, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “My thoughts, and those of the entire FIA family, are with those affected by the terrible situation in the Emilia Romagna region.

“The safety of everyone involved and recovery efforts are the top priority at this time.”