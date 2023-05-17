Bathurst aero to stay for Aussie Racing Cars

The Aussie Racing Cars Super Series will see the ‘high’ aerodynamic kits continue to be used this weekend for Round 3 at Symmons Plains, Tasmania.

The aero kits were originally developed for selected circuits such as Mount Panorama and Phillip Island before the category management decided to use them at every round.

Competitors used them for the first time on the streets of Newcastle in March, yet the true benefits were seen at Queensland Raceway’s more aero sensitive layout for the Round 2.

The changes from the original aero include a proper aerofoil for the rear wing. It replaced the aesthetic-only item, while a larger front splitter and undertray were added.

“Every year I try to mix things up, and this season I decided to put the high aerodynamics kits on the cars at all the events in the hope it would promote better racing, which has been a success so far,” Category Manager Brad Ward said.

“The rear wing was a symmetrical foil, so it was just there for looks and the front splitter wasn’t very big without an undertray on it. Going to Bathurst was when we decided to develop a proper aerodynamic package for the cars, which is where an upgraded foil for the rear wing and a splitter with an undertray came up.

“A by-product of the drag created was the slipstreaming opportunities improved and the pack racing was better ensuring the racing was closer. The racing at Queensland Raceway was mega. There were 12 cars in the front pack, it was huge.

“If you look at the events, we’re doing this year it made a lot of sense; Queensland Raceway, Symmons Plains, Hidden Valley, Townsville and Highlands [in New Zealand] are all circuits featuring long straights or fast bits, so it made sense to run the package for the whole year.”

The feedback has been positive after the opening two rounds. Management expects the Symmons Plains will build on the racing witnessed up north.

The Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series returns to the Repco Supercars Championship support bill Tasmania practice and qualifying on Friday before four races. Joel Heinrich leads the series by seven points ahead of Josh Anderson and Reece Chapman.