Supercars looking at additional Bathurst 1000 camping after sellout

Campsites for this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 have sold out in record time.

Public sale opened this morning at 10:00 AEST after renewals for 2022 campers were completed last month.

The sites which were still available, across six of the eight campgrounds, were snapped up within 90 minutes, and thus more than 7000 campsites are set to be filled when the 60th anniversary edition of the Great Race takes place at Mount Panorama this October.

However, Supercars and Bathurst Regional Council are now investigating additional potential campgrounds, due to the massive demand.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said, “We anticipated a high level of demand for campsites, but the speed at which they sold out has surpassed all expectations.

“It’s a testament to the passion and loyalty of our fans.

“We will meet with Council next week to investigate additional camping options to accommodate the overwhelming demand.

“We encourage fans who missed out this morning to add their name to our newly created waitlist which has been set up today, with information to go out soon regarding the potential dates for new sites to go on sale.”

The waitlist will be available on the Bathurst Camping page on Supercars’ official website.

A camping ticket does not include entry to the event, with campers still required to obtain admission tickets through Ticketek.

The 2023 Bathurst 1000 will be held on October 5-8.