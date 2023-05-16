Sordo dedicates podium to Breen

Spaniard Dani Sordo has dedicated his runner-up performance at Rally de Portugal to the parents of his former friend and Hyundai Motorsport team-mate, Craig Breen.

Sordo achieved the 55th podium finish of his career at Round 5 of the World Rally Championship over the weekend to score all-important points in the manufacturers’ race.

Following the loose surface event, the 40-year-old was quick to pay tribute to Breen, who sadly lost his life in a testing accident prior to last month’s Croatia Rally. Throughout the rally, Sordo also wore a specially commissioned helmet which paid homage to the 33-year-old Irishman.

For 2023, the pair agreed terms with the Korean squad to share driving responsibilities of the third factory-backed i20 N Rally1 car – an arrangement that meant the two became close friends on and off the stages. Similar deals had been rubber stamped for 2021 and 2022 respectively before Breen signed for M-Sport Ford only to return 12 months later.

“I’m really happy to get the podium but in particular our performance yesterday [Saturday] was really satisfying for us,” said Sordo, who was cheered over the finish line by hordes of fans who had made the trip south from his home country to support him.

“In the morning we weren’t really on it but in the afternoon, we found our pace, and it was the best feeling. This is for you, Craig. I think we drove very well, so I have to say thanks to him.

“He was with me all rally long and he was pushing me to the limits. I want to give this podium to his mum and dad, because I promised them I would wear this helmet for him. Thank you very much to them.

“The fans have been amazing as always here in Portugal, you can absolutely feel their support in the car,” he continued. “I remember I called Craig after Sweden and told him he was so fast, and he said, ‘Hell, now you have the pressure!’. Well Craig, I am back.”

Sordo has already been confirmed for next month’s Rally Italia Sardegna alongside co-driver and countryman Candido Carrera – their third consecutive outing for Cyril Abiteboul’s team this season.

