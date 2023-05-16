Scott Dixon eyeing ‘redemption’ in 2023 Indy 500

Scott Dixon is eyeing “redemption” in the 2023 Indianapolis 500 after losing the lead due to a pit lane speeding penalty last year.

The New Zealander led at least twice as many laps as anyone at The Brickyard in 2022 but a lock-up at pit entry when he peeled off for his final scheduled stop cruelled him.

Dixon was devastated by the mishap, which consigned him to 21st in a race won by Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Marcus Ericsson.

“Really looking forward to the 500, as always with the Month of May,” said the #9 Honda pilot, who set a new four-lap pole record in 2022.

“We’re going to try and go out to get some redemption from last year.

“I hope that our cars are as fast as they always are with Ganassi here for the 500. I’m going to try and enjoy it as much as possible and get after this race and see what lies ahead.”

Dixon has an unusually lopsided resume, with six IndyCar Series titles but just the one victory in its biggest race, back in 2008.

He is one of three Indianapolis 500 winners in Ganassi’s four-car squad for its 107th running, the others being Ericsson and Takuma Sato, while Alex Palou is the 2021 series winner.

The latter took victory in recent days on The Brickyard’s infield road course and was in with a shout of doing so in last year’s 500 until fate intervened twice over.

Palou had been trading the lead with Dixon before he missed the pit commit line by a single second when the second Caution of the afternoon was called.

He cycled through on that occasion but was going to run dry and hence had to stop in a closed pit lane anyway, resulting in the penalty of being sent to the back of the field for the restart which followed.

The Spaniard, who went on to finish ninth, said ahead of opening practice in 2023, “I’m feeling pretty good for the Indianapolis 500.

“We’ve been really fast the past two years. I think we just need to try to get the strategy right, get more confident in traffic and just get a clean day.

“We have the championship lead, which feels amazing, and we need to keep it and go for the Indianapolis 500, as well.”

Meanwhile, Ganassi has unveiled a Deloitte livery for the #11 Honda of Sato, who achieved Indy 500 glory in 2017 with Andretti Autosport and in 2020 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Practice starts today (Tuesday, May 16) at 09:00 ET/23:00 AEST.

