New look for next-generation Murphy in Porsches

Ronan Murphy will tackle this weekend’s second round of Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia at Symmons Plains with a new look.

Murphy’s #77 Sonic Motor Racing Services entry will sport major backing from Muscle Car Warehouse as part of a two-round deal covering outing on the Supercars support card in Tasmania and Sydney.

The son of four-time Bathurst 1000 Greg is fourth in the standings after his first round in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, and will make his Symmons Plains debut this weekend.

“We had a relatively strong first round, and by the last race showed what we could do once we got things right and into a rhythm,” he said, having scored finishes of fifth, fifth, and then second in Round 1 at Phillip Island.

“It’s great to welcome some new partners onto our car. I’m grateful for the support that we had to get started, and it’s great to have Muscle Car Warehouse on the car for the next two rounds.

“I was pleased with the start at Phillip Island, but now the aim is to stay out of trouble, continue to learn and work our way forward.

“All of the tracks that I’m going to this year are brand-new to me. I’ve never raced on any of them, so Symmons Plains is no different to that.

“I’ve been talking to Dad for a bit of advice and his main point was that there’s a lot more to Symmons Plains than meets the eye.

“There’s only three brake zones, but all three are critical. The times will be close, so it’s going to be the little things that count.”

Team Porsche New Zealand’s Marco Giltrap leads the series, from TekworkX Motorsport’s Aron Shields and Sonic’s Harrison Goodman.

This weekend’s 23-strong field includes debutant Oscar Targett, who is part of Grove Racing’s junior programme.

Practice and qualifying take place on Friday, with two races on Saturday and another on Sunday.

Entry list: Round 2, Symmons Plains International Raceway