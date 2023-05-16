> News > National > Carrera Cup

New look for next-generation Murphy in Porsches

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Tuesday 16th May, 2023 - 4:24pm

Ronan Murphy has new backing for the next two rounds of Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge

Ronan Murphy will tackle this weekend’s second round of Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia at Symmons Plains with a new look.

Murphy’s #77 Sonic Motor Racing Services entry will sport major backing from Muscle Car Warehouse as part of a two-round deal covering outing on the Supercars support card in Tasmania and Sydney.

The son of four-time Bathurst 1000 Greg is fourth in the standings after his first round in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, and will make his Symmons Plains debut this weekend.

“We had a relatively strong first round, and by the last race showed what we could do once we got things right and into a rhythm,” he said, having scored finishes of fifth, fifth, and then second in Round 1 at Phillip Island.

“It’s great to welcome some new partners onto our car. I’m grateful for the support that we had to get started, and it’s great to have Muscle Car Warehouse on the car for the next two rounds.

“I was pleased with the start at Phillip Island, but now the aim is to stay out of trouble, continue to learn and work our way forward.

“All of the tracks that I’m going to this year are brand-new to me. I’ve never raced on any of them, so Symmons Plains is no different to that.

“I’ve been talking to Dad for a bit of advice and his main point was that there’s a lot more to Symmons Plains than meets the eye.

“There’s only three brake zones, but all three are critical. The times will be close, so it’s going to be the little things that count.”

Team Porsche New Zealand’s Marco Giltrap leads the series, from TekworkX Motorsport’s Aron Shields and Sonic’s Harrison Goodman.

This weekend’s 23-strong field includes debutant Oscar Targett, who is part of Grove Racing’s junior programme.

Practice and qualifying take place on Friday, with two races on Saturday and another on Sunday.

Entry list: Round 2, Symmons Plains International Raceway

Num Team/Sponsor Class Driver
2 McElrea Racing Pro-Am Richard Cowen
4 Grove Racing Pro Oscar Targett
8 Car Mods Australia Class B Bradley Carr
11 UpTo11 Motorsport Pro-Am Eric Constantinidis
12 Ares Group Pro-Am Matt Slavin
13 The Bend Motorsport Park Pro-Am Sam Shahin
14 McElrea Racing Pro Caleb Sumich
16 TekworkX Motorsport Pro Hamish Fitzsimmons
22 Cirrus Aircraft Pro-Am Andrew Goldie
23 Bloxsom Team Navy Pro Lachlan Bloxsom
26 Taplin Group Pro Tom Taplin
64 Team Porsche New Zealand / EBM Pro Marco Giltrap
66 PER Equipment Rentals Pro-Am Tim Wolfe
72 Team Porsche New Zealand / EBM Pro Zac Stichbury
77 Sonic / Dayle ITM Pro Ronan Murphy
78 Sonic Motor Racing / Rosche Paper / Supa Straws Pro Marcos Flack
81 McElrea Racing / McLennan Motorsports Pro Tom McLennan
84 Bold Living Pro-Am Brett Boulton
86 Morriss Racing Service Class B Phil Morriss
87 DW Motorsport Pro-Am David Greig
88 Sonic Motor Racing / Bob Jane T Marts / True Grid Pro Harrison Goodman
99 Southern Star Windows P/L Pro-Am Ross McGregor
116 TekworkX Motorsport Pro Aron Shields

