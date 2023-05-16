Cook: Symmons Plains demands ‘perfection’

PremiAir Racing Team Principal Matty Cook believes “perfection” in key areas will be necessary for success at this weekend’s Symmons Plains Supercars event.

The Repco Supercars Championship field heads to an event shorter circuit, by 10 metres, than it did when the previous event of the season was held at the 2.42km Wanneroo Raceway.

However, the venue for this weekend’s Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint is even more unusual.

It features the slowest corner on the calendar in ‘Brambles Hairpin’, yet the layout has been described over the years by some as the closest thing which the championship has to an oval.

Cook said, “Symmons Plains is a short track like Wanneroo, so qualifying will again be crucially important.

“This track looks easy on paper, but in reality, it is far from it. Seven corners are really only three, all left-hand, and the tricky layout is always tough to get right.

“If Perth is anything to go by, everyone will be very closely matched – throw in the challenges of this unique circuit, and anything but perfection in braking and traction over what is a short burst of a lap is not going to be good enough.

“No stone can be left unturned, and I think the fans are in for a highly entertaining show over the intense two-day program.”

Tim Slade arrives in the Apple Isle off the back of a solid weekend at Wanneroo.

He picked up top 10s in five out of the six qualifying or race sessions in the #23 Nulon Camaro, missing out in Race 8 of the season due to a gear lever tower failure.

“At the last round in Perth we had a strong weekend despite a hiccup with a gear selector mount, and I am really looking forward to building on that and creating some momentum, starting with this weekend in Tasmania,” said.

“The Symmons Plains circuit is a tricky track, but one that I enjoy. It demands perfection and we know the field is going to be incredibly close, so I am expecting it to be a challenging weekend with some great racing.”

Slade sits 14th in the championship, one position and five points behind team-mate James Golding.

Support categories are on-track this Friday at Symmons Plains, with Supercars Championship Practice 1 on Saturday from 09:00 local time/AEST.