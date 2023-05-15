Retired Vettel misses F1 ‘competition and tension’

Retired four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has admitted he misses the “competition and the tension” of Formula 1.

The German called time on the sport at the end of the last year and has kept a low profile ever since.

“After such a long time in racing, I have something like an everyday life for the first time,” he said in an interview with Bild.

“It took me some time to get used to it. Above all, I enjoy the time with my children.

“It was strange at first not to be there,” he added.

“But I can handle it well and follow the sport with great interest.”

Vettel spent the final two years of his racing career with Aston Martin, the team Fernando Alonso is currently leading to consistent podiums.

Only last year the Silverstone-based operation was mired in the F1 midfield, but there are no hard feelings.

“I am very happy for my former team. You have also worked hard in recent years. It’s nice that they’re clinching a few trophies now.”

Though there are no plans to return to F1 competition, he will return to the wheel of a championship-winning car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

He’ll drive the 1992 Williams FW14B up the famed hill to draw attention to e-fuels.

It’s the second demonstration for Vettel, who also drove the car at Silverstone as part of last year’s British Grand Prix.

“So far I’m doing very well with my decision. But what I miss most is the competition and the tension,” he said.

“I let myself be inspired, look at a lot, collect ideas.

“Let’s see what ends up being a project. Driving my old racing cars with e-fuels at Goodwood is one thing.

“Motorsport is my passion.

“It’s important to me to show that we can drive just as well and quickly with synthetic, i.e. CO2-neutral, fuel. And that already today synthetic fuels offer a solution to responsibly having fun.

“A lot of people just don’t know that yet.”