POLL: Does Supercars need new tyres?

With Supercars tyres again in the spotlight, we ask if you think there is a need to change, in this week’s Pirtek Poll.

Tyres was the topic of the most recent Roland’s View column on Speedcafe, with Roland Dane arguing that while the new Gen3 cars have improved the racing – or at least have the potential to do so – something is still holding them back.

That something, it would seem, is what connects the car to the road.

The Gen3 vehicles are capable of following each other more closely due to a dramatic reduction in downforce and hence aerodynamic ‘wash’, and drivers have stated that they are now able to slipstream whereas that was difficult during the Gen2 era.

However, a common opinion is that following, and hence passing, remains difficult because of the tendency of the front tyres to overheat when doing so.

Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters raised the issue in comments to Speedcafe late last year when he declared that aerodynamics was not the only “bad guy” in Supercars’ passing problem.

His view was given a level of vindication in the first ever Gen3 race, after which Shane van Gisbergen ventured that following was “probably worse” because of the tyres.

Van Gisbergen’s boss at Triple Eight Race Engineering, Jamie Whincup, called for patience given the nature of the Newcastle East Street Circuit and the learning experience that brand-new race cars entail, and Dunlop Operations Manager Kevin Fitzsimons had a similar take.

Last time out at Wanneroo, however, Will Brown drew attention to the issue again when he recounted his attempts to catch and pass eventual Race 9 winner Broc Feeney.

“Like Broc said, it’s pretty hard to follow… Or just, it’s actually not following; it’s just tyre temp, really,” said the Erebus Motorsport driver.

“I thought I might creep up on him but just couldn’t do it in that last one and then he just pulled away from me.”

Dunlop has already this year introduced a new specification of wet tyre, which is yet to be properly put to the test in competition given there has not been a truly wet session so far.

According to Dane, a Supercar has already been tested on a possible new specification of slick tyre, when Brodie Kostecki drove the prototype Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro last year.

“I’d urge Supercars and Dunlop to get further testing under way now with a view to introducing a completely new tyre for 2024 that has much better longevity, a better feel for the drivers, and, crucially, is more raceable,” added the former Triple Eight Team Principal in his latest column.

What do you think? Does Supercars need a new specification of slick tyre in order to improve the racing? Cast your vote in this week’s Pirtek Poll.