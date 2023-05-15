KTM to analyse ‘strange’ Miller crash

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager Francesco Guidotti says a “strange” Jack Miller crash in the French MotoGP Race will be reviewed.

Miller was running seventh when he went down on the third-last lap of the race at Turn 4 of the Le Mans circuit, making for two DNFs in as many afternoons.

It was a mixed afternoon for the team and the wider KTM group.

Rookie Augusto Fernandez achieving a career-best fourth on a GasGas Tech3 entry.

Brad Binder rode from 10th on the grid to sixth at the finish on the other orange RC16 despite early contact and a Long Lap Penalty.

“A positive weekend even if we did not get what we deserved today,” said Guidotti.

“Brad had contact on the first lap and was as far down as 18th and he recovered as strong as usual, even with a dubious Long Lap Penalty.

“We have to analyse Jack’s crash as it was strange.

“It was a good weekend with both riders into Q2 on Friday and we’ll look forward to the next GP with confidence.

“We have two fantastic riders in this team and we will keep supporting them to the maximum, from the first to the last person in the factory and from the team mechanics to any person who touches this MotoGP effort.

“Many congratulations to Augusto [Fernandez] as this is another sign that our group project is going in the right direction.”

Miller left Le Mans with two zeroes after a weekend which he began as the fastest rider in both Friday practice sessions before qualifying fourth.

He was running third on Lap 2 of the Sprint when he folded the front at La Musee, and led early in the Grand Prix Race but faded rapidly at the halfway mark.

There was less doubt from the man himself about the nature of his Sunday afternoon crash.

“Obviously not the way we wanted to end things here,” admitted ‘Thriller’.

“We had great pace all weekend and led a decent handful of laps but when the other boys came past they seemed to be able to knock it up a gear and I knew my marks: I knew where I could push and where I couldn’t.

“I was fading a little bit but also preserving the left side of the tyre and I knew I had a bit left at the end.

“I then used too much kerb on the inside of Turn 4 and that was all she wrote. I cut it tight just a little bit too much.

“Really disappointing for myself and the team, they have been doing an amazing job and the bike was so good all weekend.

“It’s a bummer to come away with no points but we’ll re-group for Mugello.”

Binder remains third in the riders’ championship while Miller is eighth, with Red Bull KTM third in the teams’ standings and KTM second in the constructors’.

The Italian MotoGP round takes place at Mugello on June 9-11.