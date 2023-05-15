> News > eSports

Carmichael takes Speedcafe eSeries Championship victory at Sandown

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 15th May, 2023 - 7:00pm

Rob Carmichael claimed victory in Round 4 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship at Sandown

Rob Carmichael has claimed his maiden Speedcafe eSeries Championship race victory at Sandown International Motor Raceway.

The most dramatic race of the season featured crashes and penalties for key contenders, as Carmichael went onto claim victory from points leader Matthew Dench and Chris Ireland.

Carmichael demonstrated race-winning speed in Qualifying, with Race 1 and Race 2 winner Damon Woods, Race 3 winner Ross Rizzo, Lachlan Caple and Luke Mitchinson also on the pace early, as Dench struggled.

Pole was claimed late in the session by Dylan O’Shea, setting a 1.06.552s to edge out Woods and Rizzo for P1.

O’Shea would lead the way from pole, as trouble struck on the opening lap with the sixth-placed Mercedes of Aaron Borg and seventh-placed BMW of Luke Mitchinson coming together and spinning in front of the field, resulting in a Safety Car.

As the race resumed, O’Shea was immediately under threat from Woods, with the latter attempting a dive at the end of the back straight on Lap 7, bouncing over the inside kerbing and into the side of O’Shea, turning the latter in front of the field.

Caple, Dench, Rizzo and a host of others would pick up contact in the incident with Caple collecting the tyre barriers before returning to the track in 13th.

After the dust settled on that moment, Woods led proceedings from Rizzo and Chris Ireland, before the race leader was issued a drive-through penalty on Lap 10.

Less than a lap later another car would spin and be stuck on the exit of Turn 1, with Gordon Smith’s Mercedes triggering the second Safety Car of the night as he collected O’Shea.

Resultantly, Woods took to pit lane to serve his penalty, whilst the balance of the field pitted to fill up and attempt the run home.

Woods’ attempt to serve his penalty under Safety Car was noted by Stewards, resulting in the #56 BMW driver being issued another penalty for failing to serve the penalty under green flag conditions.

Consequently, this left Rizzo in control of the field from Ireland, Dench, Carmichael and Sebastien Flock, as Caple gained two spots into 11th.

Following the re-start, an aggressive Caple put himself into contention by picking off a car a lap for the first few laps, as Dench moved past Ireland for second at Turn 4 and run off in pursuit of Rizzo.

Ireland then engaged Carmichael in battle, with the pair making contact at Turn 1 with 10 minutes on the clock, with the former dropping out of contention, as Carmichael was elevated to third.

In the final minutes of the race Rizzo was forced to defend from Dench, who attacked on the outside of Turn 1, with contact between the pairing resulting in both drivers spinning, with Carmichael going on to take victory from Dench and Ireland.

Round 5 of the Speedcafe eSeries Championship will take place at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola), with Pre-Qualifying to take place on May 19 – 24.

Register here for the Speedcafe eSeries Championship to get involved in the high-speed GT3 category.

2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship Round 4 Results

Fin St Driver iRacing
License		 Tot
Pts		 Race
Pts		 Bns
Pts		 Pen
Pts		 Int Laps Laps
Led		 Fastest
Lap		 Fast
Lap #		 Avg
Lap		 Inc Status Car # Fast
Laps		 Qual
Time		 Total
Passes		 SR iRating
1 10 R Carmichael Class A 53 50 3 37 3 1:07.064 17 1:13.961 0 Running 124 1:06.998 4.54 4670
2 5 M Dench Class A 45 45 -0.388 37 1:07.089 27 1:13.971 8 Running 83 1:06.702 2.31 7287
3 8 C Ireland Class B 35 35 -1.594 37 1:07.153 16 1:14.004 8 Running 623 1:06.872 2.41 3163
4 4 L Caple Class A 38 38 -3.935 37 1:07.068 19 1:14.067 6 Running 20 1:06.691 4.70 5117
5 15 J Knight Class A 39 36 3 -9.637 37 1:07.435 26 1:14.221 0 Running 092 1:07.288 4.99 2686
6 7 A Borg Class B 34 34 -10.578 37 1:07.206 6 1:13.427 7 Running 18 1:06.871 4.01 2791
7 3 R Rizzo Class A 32 32 -11.182 37 25 1:07.053 17 1:14.263 8 Running 784 1:06.666 4.94 5315
8 9 B Dowel Class B 30 30 -12.130 37 1:07.228 16 1:14.288 6 Running 9 1:06.879 2.49 2744
9 27 R Bradbury Class A 31 28 3 -16.727 37 1:07.731 16 1:14.412 0 Running 035 1:07.764 4.96 3493
10 2 D Woods Class A 27 26 1 -17.987 37 3 1:06.844 19 1:15.075 4 Running 56 1:06.562 3.35 9804
11 13 R Boaden Class A 24 24 -18.662 37 1:07.519 16 1:14.465 10 Running 16 1:07.159 4.50 5119
12 18 M McMullen Class A 22 22 -19.078 37 1:07.463 35 1:14.476 4 Running 85 1:07.422 4.99 6719
13 6 L Mitchinson Class A 15 15 -20.351 37 1:07.222 19 1:14.511 11 Running 04 1:06.817 3.56 4417
14 19 J Austin2 Class A 19 19 -20.527 37 1:07.603 6 1:14.515 1 Running 53 1:07.463 4.56 2770
15 17 S Mezzomo Class A 18 18 -20.999 37 1:07.592 5 1:14.528 5 Running 954 1:07.359 2.30 4020
16 21 R Green2 Class A 7 7 -21.755 37 1:07.688 16 1:14.548 4 Running 127 1:07.486 2.10 2112
17 23 B Shepherd Class A 16 16 -22.204 37 1:07.604 17 1:14.560 3 Running 55 1:07.538 2.54 3771
18 24 A Osafune Class A 18 15 3 -29.208 37 1:08.014 24 1:14.750 0 Running 018 1:07.607 3.56 3028
19 29 C Barns Class A 14 14 -29.516 37 1:07.792 32 1:14.758 1 Running 74 1:08.106 1.58 2693
20 22 F Beaumont Class B 13 13 -31.733 37 1:07.871 6 1:14.818 5 Running 8 1:07.518 3.65 2540
21 11 S Flock Class A 12 12 -31.922 37 1:07.027 17 1:14.823 5 Running 84 1:07.081 4.43 4701
22 16 A Kuper2 Class A 11 11 -34.030 37 1:07.353 32 1:14.880 13 Running 105 1:07.323 4.58 5067
23 12 Z Rattray-White Class A 10 10 -39.441 37 1:07.546 10 1:12.343 14 Running 17 1:07.084 4.13 4055
24 14 T Hinss Class A 9 9 -50.737 37 1:07.402 6 1:15.332 13 Running 52 1:07.266 4.22 5500
25 33 D Vellacott Class B 9 9 -54.552 37 1:08.664 20 1:15.434 11 Running 143 1:08.805 3.04 1201
26 28 C Edwards2 Class C 3 3 -54.666 37 1:08.226 8 1:15.438 4 Running 46 1:07.903 3.47 1738
27 30 A Dishot Class B 8 8 -57.306 37 1:08.295 27 1:15.509 15 Running 37 1:08.112 3.69 1878
28 25 W Hewitt Class A 7 7 -58.938 37 1:07.913 16 1:15.553 4 Running 72 1:07.657 4.99 2765
29 39 M Cochran Class A 7 7 -1L 36 1:08.184 8 1:16.282 10 Running 39 2.55 1135
30 20 S Bartholomew Class A 6 6 -1L 36 1:07.554 16 1:17.338 8 Running 61 1:07.483 3.05 2743
31 32 S Nouwens Class C 6 6 -2L 35 1:09.022 30 1:17.653 14 Running 73 1:08.785 2.36 607
32 36 J Bence Class A 5 5 -3L 34 1:07.427 30 1:21.339 15 Running 100 4.66 4619
33 34 J Moloney Class A 5 5 -4L 33 1:07.095 15 1:15.469 12 Running 35 4.99 7090
34 26 A Bailes Class A 4 4 -8L 29 1:08.005 26 1:16.955 5 Disconnected 58 1:07.714 4.87 1724
35 31 G Smith2 Class A 4 4 -11L 26 1:08.416 21 1:35.034 17 Running 144 1:08.284 1.19 1925
36 38 H Cardamone Class B 3 3 -12L 25 1:08.281 10 1:15.352 8 Running 38 2.63 1534
37 1 D O’Shea Class A 4 3 1 -27L 10 6 1:07.179 9 1:21.940 8 Disconnected 19 1:06.552 4.99 6289
