Carmichael takes Speedcafe eSeries Championship victory at Sandown

Rob Carmichael has claimed his maiden Speedcafe eSeries Championship race victory at Sandown International Motor Raceway.

The most dramatic race of the season featured crashes and penalties for key contenders, as Carmichael went onto claim victory from points leader Matthew Dench and Chris Ireland.

Carmichael demonstrated race-winning speed in Qualifying, with Race 1 and Race 2 winner Damon Woods, Race 3 winner Ross Rizzo, Lachlan Caple and Luke Mitchinson also on the pace early, as Dench struggled.

Pole was claimed late in the session by Dylan O’Shea, setting a 1.06.552s to edge out Woods and Rizzo for P1.

O’Shea would lead the way from pole, as trouble struck on the opening lap with the sixth-placed Mercedes of Aaron Borg and seventh-placed BMW of Luke Mitchinson coming together and spinning in front of the field, resulting in a Safety Car.

As the race resumed, O’Shea was immediately under threat from Woods, with the latter attempting a dive at the end of the back straight on Lap 7, bouncing over the inside kerbing and into the side of O’Shea, turning the latter in front of the field.

Caple, Dench, Rizzo and a host of others would pick up contact in the incident with Caple collecting the tyre barriers before returning to the track in 13th.

After the dust settled on that moment, Woods led proceedings from Rizzo and Chris Ireland, before the race leader was issued a drive-through penalty on Lap 10.

Less than a lap later another car would spin and be stuck on the exit of Turn 1, with Gordon Smith’s Mercedes triggering the second Safety Car of the night as he collected O’Shea.

Resultantly, Woods took to pit lane to serve his penalty, whilst the balance of the field pitted to fill up and attempt the run home.

Woods’ attempt to serve his penalty under Safety Car was noted by Stewards, resulting in the #56 BMW driver being issued another penalty for failing to serve the penalty under green flag conditions.

Consequently, this left Rizzo in control of the field from Ireland, Dench, Carmichael and Sebastien Flock, as Caple gained two spots into 11th.

Following the re-start, an aggressive Caple put himself into contention by picking off a car a lap for the first few laps, as Dench moved past Ireland for second at Turn 4 and run off in pursuit of Rizzo.

Ireland then engaged Carmichael in battle, with the pair making contact at Turn 1 with 10 minutes on the clock, with the former dropping out of contention, as Carmichael was elevated to third.

In the final minutes of the race Rizzo was forced to defend from Dench, who attacked on the outside of Turn 1, with contact between the pairing resulting in both drivers spinning, with Carmichael going on to take victory from Dench and Ireland.

Round 5 of the Speedcafe eSeries Championship will take place at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola), with Pre-Qualifying to take place on May 19 – 24.

Register here for the Speedcafe eSeries Championship to get involved in the high-speed GT3 category.

2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship Round 4 Results