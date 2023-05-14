> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Phillip Island SpeedSeries Sunday highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 14th May, 2023 - 11:28pm

< Back
The National Trans Am Series put on two thrilling Sunday races at the Phillip Island SpeedSeries event. Picture: Shannons SpeedSeries

The National Trans Am Series put on two thrilling Sunday races at the Phillip Island SpeedSeries event. Picture: Shannons SpeedSeries

Highlights from all of the Sunday action in the Shannons SpeedSeries at Phillip Island, featuring the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars/Monochrome GT4 Australia, Kumho Tyre V8 Touring Car Series, National Trans Am Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, and S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship.

Every round of the SpeedSeries is streamed live, ad-free, and on-demand on Stan Sport.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]