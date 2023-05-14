Smollen and different Sherrin win fog-delayed third race

Fog delayed the first race of the Shannons SpeedSeries which was Race 3 of the Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars/Monochrome GT4 series, combined into the same race. The race started behind a Safety Car and finished under the same circumstance.

As he did in the previous race, Shane Smollen led from the outset and finished in front of his Porsche Cayman 718 rival Tony Quinn. Steve Juke (BMW F82 M4) and Karl Begg (Mercedes-AMG GT) both passed Mark Griffith (Mercedes) for third and fourth as GT4s filled the top five spots.

The second safety car was caused by Steve Wan, who spun and bunkered his Ginetta G55 at Turn 2.

Next and best of the Production Cars was Iain Sherrin (Class X BMW M4), who caught and relegated his brother Grant (also M4) to second.

Third place went to Lindsay Kearns (Class A2 Ford Mustang GT) with Chris Lillis (HSV Clubsport R8) next and second in A2.

Then came Dean Campbell (Mitsubishi EVO X) in 10th and first in Class A1, with Tim Sipp (Class X M4) next, ahead of Tony Levitt (A2 Mercedes C63 AMG).

George Miedecke had his Mustang go into limp mode on the start lap which required a complete shutdown and restart. He resumed last and, in the eight laps of racing, came through for 13th ahead of Chris Delfsma (Mustang), who also started at the rear after accident damage in Race 2.

The Fords were followed to the line by the HSVs driven by Brian Callaghan and Trevor Symonds, another from the rear after he was involved in the same Race 2 incident. Michael Rowell (Mustang) DNF’d in Race 2 as well and finished 17th.

First of the Class C entries was again Tom Needham (Mazda 3 MPS) and he was just in front of Class D’s Liam Moyse (Toyota 86) and Class B1’s Rob Rubis (BMW 135i) as they completed the top 20. Meanwhile Phil Alexander headed Class E in his Mazda 3 SP25.