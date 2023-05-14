Race victory gets Emery and Hofer GT round

The second race of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS was won by Geoff Emery and Max Hofer in their Audi R8 LMS Evo2. The victory gave them the overall Round 3 Pro result ahead of Ross Poulakis and Jayden Ojeda (Mercedes AMG GT3) and Stephen and Brenton Grove (Porsche 911 GT3R).

Hofer and Emery took their mandatory pit stop a lap before most and assumed the lead from there to the end. They had a 2.34s advantage over Yasser Shahin and Garnet Paterson (Porsche) at the finish while Talbot and Ross were third to greet the flag at Phillip Island.

However, the Porsche duo were relegated to third. They had lost their Race 1 victory, with a five-second penalty for being too slow at a Safety Car restart. This time the penalty was for overtaking contact with Talbot.

Patterson won the start and gapped the field on the opening lap and led for five laps. Ojeda passed him at Turn 4 and showed the way until the pit stop. When the stops were completed, they were fifth and second respectively.

Poulakis and Ojeda were fourth in the end with the Groves who, like in Race 1, had to come from a rear of grid start due to gearbox dramas in qualifying. Next to finish was Brad Schumacher (Audi) who took the Am honours for the race and the round as Race 1 class winners Michael Sheargold and Garth Walden (Mercedes) were early retirements.

Eighth outright were Justin McMillan/Glen Wood (Mercedes) from Mike Bailey/Brett Hobson (Mercedes) and Andrew Fawcett/Dylan O’Keeffe (Audi).

Behind third in Am, Marcel Zalloua/Sergio Pires (Audi) were the two Invitational class entries where Darren Currie (MARC II) again headed Geoff Taunton/Dan Jilesen (MARC GT). In the Trophy Class, Renee Gracie (Audi) was again the winner over Paul Lucchitti (Audi).