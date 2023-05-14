Oliphant loses TCR Race 1 finish after shortcut drama

Tom Oliphant has been declared a DNF in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Race 1 at Phillip Island after an apparent shortcut.

Oliphant was originally classified 10th and hence would have started from first position in this morning’s Race 2 but is now a DNF on the Provisional Results.

The Briton had stopped at the paddock gate beyond the Miller Corner (Turn 4) run-off area with a problem for his new Lynk & Co 03.

He would later reappear in the pits, where the Ashley Seward Motorsport crew went to work, before dispatching him again.

Oliphant went on to take the chequered flag two laps down in 10th, where the grid inversion for the second race of the weekend ordinarily kicks in.

The change to the results leaves just nine drivers classified as finishers, meaning it may well be Bradley Harris who sits first on the grid for the start of Race 2.

Hyundai driver Josh Buchan led all 16 laps in Race 1.