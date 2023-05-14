Fourth win for Smollen as Sherrin rivalry continues

The combined Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars/Monochrome GT4 series saw Shane Smollen complete an unbeaten weekend in GT4 while Grant Sherrin came back to trump his brother Iain who won the Production Cars part earlier in the day.

Smollen and Tony Quinn vied for the lead off the start of the fourth and final race in their Porsche Cayman 718s and the former emerged ahead. Smollen was able to eke out a gap while Quinn ultimately lost second to Steve Jukes (GT4 BMW F82 M4), but Quinn was able to hold off the Mercedes-AMG GTs driven by Mark Griffith and Karl Webb.

Webb had dropped a spot on Lap 1 after wild moment into Turn 12 and he took several laps to get by the Class X BMW M4 driven by Grant Sherrin. The latter had a handy margin on his Production Car rivals up until the Safety Car for an incident that involved seventh and eighth placed Class A2’s Chris Lillis (HSV Clubsport R8) and Class X’s Jack Sipp (BMW M4).

It took several laps to clear the damaged cars, and just a one lap flyer to the chequered flag. Iain Sherrin finished seventh behind his brother and ahead of George Miedecke (A2 Ford Mustang GT) who worked his way forward from 13th starting position.

Mustangs filled the top three places in Class A2 as, behind Miedecke, it was Lindsay Kearns and Chris Delfsma ahead of Tony Levitt (Mercedes AMG C63). Dean Campbell secured Class A1 in his Mitsubishi EVO X and was 12th outright ahead of Trevor Symonds (HSV). Michael Rowell (Mustang) and Hadrian Morrall (EVO X) who started at the rear of the field.

The other classes, B1, C, D and E were again respectively taken by Rob Rubis (BMW 135i), Tom Needham (Mazda 3 MPS), Liam Moyse (Toyota 86) and Phil Alexander (Mazda 3 SP25). Brian Callaghan spun off at Turn 12 on the final lap but managed to resume without damage to the HSV.