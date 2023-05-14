Fog delays Phillip Island SpeedSeries programme

Heavy fog at Phillip Island has delayed the start of the Sunday programme at the Shannons SpeedSeries event.

Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars/Monochrome GT4 Australia Race 3 was supposed to start at 09:10 local time/AEST but, as at 09:30, there is no track action.

The next scheduled session is Kumho Tyre V8 Touring Cars Race 2 at 09:50.

Update 09:36 AEST

The SpeedSeries has advised that “Track activity will begin at 10:00am with reduced session times throughout the day.”