Fog delays Phillip Island SpeedSeries programme

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Sunday 14th May, 2023 - 9:33am

Heavy fog at the Phillip Island SpeedSeries event, a short time ago. Picture: Stan Sport

Heavy fog at Phillip Island has delayed the start of the Sunday programme at the Shannons SpeedSeries event.

Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars/Monochrome GT4 Australia Race 3 was supposed to start at 09:10 local time/AEST but, as at 09:30, there is no track action.

The next scheduled session is Kumho Tyre V8 Touring Cars Race 2 at 09:50.

More to follow

