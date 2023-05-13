Moffat scores Phillip Island Trans Am pole position

James Moffat has converted his practice pace into pole position in Round 2 of the National Trans Am Series at the Phillip Island Shannons SpeedSeries event.

The Qualifying session lasted 20 minutes but all of the key matters were decided within minutes of pit lane opening at the Victorian circuit.

Moffat kicked things off with a 1:33.7676s in the #34 Garry Rogers Motorsport entry, 0.1633s up on team-mate Owen Kelly and 0.4107s clear of Ashley Seward Motorsport’s Brett Holdsworth, with those laps their fastest of the hit-out.

Lochie Dalton made it four GRM entries in the top four when he improved to a 1:34.2164s on his second run, 0.2024s quicker than team-mate Edan Thornburrow.

Jaylyn Robotham ended up sixth, from Cody Gillis, Ben Grice, Nash Morris, and Elliott Cleary, with Tyler Everingham 13th in the 17-car field.

Race 1, a 13-lapper, starts this afternoon at 15:30 local time/AEST and can be seen as part of Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

Results: Qualifying

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Fastest lap Race time 1 34 Team Valvoline GRM James Moffat Ford Mustang O 1:33.7676 2 73 Owen Kelly Motorsport Owen Kelly Ford Mustang O 1:33.9309 0:00.1633 3 99 TPS Group /Breeze Holiday Park Brett Holdsworth Chevrolet Camaro O 1:34.1783 0:00.4107 4 45 AWC Lochie Dalton Ford Mustang O 1:34.2164 0:00.4488 5 116 Sydney Property Care GRM Edan Thornburrow Ford Mustang O 1:34.4188 0:00.6512 6 29 The Racing Academy Jaylyn Robotham Ford Mustang O 1:34.4925 0:00.7249 7 5 The Racing Academy Cody Gillis Ford Mustang O 1:34.6601 0:00.8925 8 03 All American Driveline Ben Grice Ford Mustang O 1:34.7839 0:01.0163 9 67 Supercheap Auto Nash Morris Ford Mustang O 1:34.8294 0:01.0618 10 19 The Racing Academy Elliott Cleary Ford Mustang O 1:35.1823 0:01.4147 11 30 Tom Hayman Motorsport Tom Hayman Ford Mustang O 1:35.2960 0:01.5284 12 75 Pioneer DJ Elliot Barbour Chevrolet Camaro O 1:35.3237 0:01.5561 13 27 Dream Racing Australia Tyler Everingham Chevrolet Camaro O 1:35.4094 0:01.6418 14 23 Holinger Racing John Holinger Chevrolet Camaro M 1:36.9915 0:03.2239 15 8 Wealth Rite Racing Chris Pappas Ford Mustang H 1:37.9315 0:04.1639 16 200 Dream Racing Aust /Auto Fix Joshua Webster Chevrolet Camaro O 1:37.9972 0:04.2296 17 777 Dream Racing Australia Craig Scutella Chevrolet Camaro M 1:39.7618 0:05.9942

Classes: O Outright, H Hoosier Cup, M Masters Cup