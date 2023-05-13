Buchan storms to Phillip Island TCR pole

Hyundai driver Josh Buchan has seized pole position for Round 2 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Phillip Island by three tenths of a second.

Buchan is set to share the front row with Zac Soutar (Audi RS 3 LMS), with Row 2 comprised of 2022 series winner Tony D’Alberto (Honda Civic Type R) and current series leader Bailey Sweeny (Hyundai i30 N).

Tom Oliphant was quickest after the first flyers of Qualifying 2 with a 1:38.2193s in his new Lynk & Co 03, before Buchan moved to marker to a 1:37.0484s in the #30 i30 N Sedan.

The HMO Customer Racing driver backed that up with a 1:36.7976s on his third flyer, after which he opted to pit with just over a minute remaining in the 10-minute stanza.

Soutar clocked a 1:37.1273s moments later before D’Alberto improved his time but not his position in setting a 1:37.1585s.

Sweeny ended up fourth-fastest, from Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot 308), Oliphant, and Will Brown in seventh.

The latter was pushing for a faster lap when he ran off into the infield at Miller Corner (Turn 4), then stopped in the run-off area and ultimately drove directly to the paddock with his Audi’s steering wheel reportedly 90 degrees off-centre.

Rounding out the top 10 were Aaron Cameron (Peugeot), Lachlan Mineeff (Audi RS 3 LMS), and Michael Clemente (Cupra Leon Competicion).

Earlier, in Qualifying 1, Jordan Cox (Peugeot) was the very slowest driver and hence failed to make the top 10 cut-off.

He sat 13th in the 13-car field when the chequered flag came out on the shortened, 10-minute hit-out before running wide at Doohan Corner and hitting gravel left on the track at Southern Loop which caused him to spray completely off and into the outfield.

Just ahead of him on the grid, Kody Garland (Peugeot) and Bradley Harris (Civic) will share Row 6 for the start of the 16-lap opening race this afternoon from 16:15 local time/AEST.

The Shannons SpeedSeries is streaming live and ad-free on Stan Sport, and on Speedcafe for international viewers.

