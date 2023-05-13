Bargwanna takes Phillip Island V8TC pole

Anderson Motorsport’s Jude Bargwanna has grabbed pole position for Round 1 of the Kumho Tyre V8 Touring Car Series in a red flag-truncated Qualifying session at Phillip Island.

Bargwanna (FG Falcon) was quickest after the first flyers on a 1:36.6110s while practice pace-setter Jamie Tilley (FG Falcon) sat fifth on a 1:42.7651s.

Tilley went top on his next lap with a 1:35.8285s but only held the mantle for a moment before Bargwanna clocked a 1:33.9263s.

The latter pitted just before a red flag was called in the 11th minute due to Jacob Khouri (BF Falcon) getting stuck in the gravel trap at Southern Loop, by which time Tilley had improved to a 1:35.1718s.

That was ultimately the end of proceedings, the session called with just over two minutes of the scheduled 20 remaining.

Bargwanna and Tilley will share the front row this afternoon, from Ray Hislop (FG Falcon), Jim Pollicina (VE Commodore), Tony Auddino (BF Falcon), Tony Evangelou (BA Falcon), Antonio Molluso (FG Falcon), Khouri, and Peter Abood (VE Commodore).

Race 1, a 13-lapper, starts at 14:50 local time/AEST and will be streamed live and ad-free as part of Stan Sport’s coverage of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

Results: Qualifying