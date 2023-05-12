> Features > Pirtek Poll
RESULTS: Overseas Supercars events
Friday 12th May, 2023 - 10:00am
In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked you if you would like to see the Supercars Championship race overseas.
Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results (below).
At the time of publication, 66.96 percent of readers voted no.
Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section below.
