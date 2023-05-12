> Features > Pirtek Poll

RESULTS: Overseas Supercars events

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 12th May, 2023 - 10:00am

< Back

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked you if you would like to see the Supercars Championship race overseas.

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results (below).

At the time of publication, 66.96 percent of readers voted no.

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section below.

Pirtek-Poll-Results-Supercars-Overseas

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]